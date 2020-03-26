S. Korean Bond Yields on Mar. 26, 2020
All Headlines 16:33 March 26, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.995 1.013 -1.8
3-year TB 1.067 1.131 -6.4
10-year TB 1.502 1.647 -14.5
2-year MSB 1.069 1.107 -3.8
3-year CB (AA-) 2.035 2.025 +1.0
91-day CD 1.100 1.100 0.0
(END)
