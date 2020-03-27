8 firms to recall over 39,000 vehicles over faulty parts
SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- Audi-Volkswagen Korea, BMW Korea and six other companies will recall more than 39,000 vehicles due to faulty components, the transport ministry said Friday.
This is the latest in a series of recalls for local and overseas carmakers and importers of foreign vehicles.
Audi-Volkswagen Korea, BMW Korea, Jaguar-Land Rover Korea, Volvo Cars Korea, Honda Korea, Porsche Korea, GM Korea and Hanbul Motors are recalling 32 models, amounting to 39,760 units, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
The problems include a faulty autonomous emergency braking system in Volvo XC60 vehicles, faulty tire pressure monitoring system in Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles and a faulty transmission in Audi-Volkswagen vehicles.
The companies have either already begun repair and replacement services or will start the services in the coming days.
