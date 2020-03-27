Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 27.
Korean-language dailies
-- BOK vows 'unrestrained liquidity' to stabilize finances (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Police secure info on majority of members on mobile sex crime chat room (Kookmin Daily)
-- Chaos reported in distribution of emergency fund aid for small biz owners (Donga llbo)
-- In Korean quantitative easing, BOK to offer unlimited liquidity for 3 months (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'Coronavirus black hole' overshadows race for general elections (Segye Times)
-- Gov't to provide 1 tln won in emergency aid for companies (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 97-year-old woman recovers from coronavirus (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- BOK vows unlimited liquidity for 3 months (Hankyoreh)
-- Long delay in corporate rush for emergency gov't lending (Hankook Ilbo)
-- BOK vows unlimited takeover of repurchase agreements (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- BOK vows unlimited liquidity for 3 months in 'Korean quantitative easing' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- BOK makes vow of 'unlimited' liquidity (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Ahead of G-20, Moon steps up diplomacy over COVID-19 (Korea Herald)
-- BOK to supply 'unlimited liquidity' via repo program (Korea Times)
