(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 27)

The situation in Gyeonggi is no different. Nearly 23,000 academies and 10,000 sports, music and arts training centers are disgruntled by the government order that businesses exercise restraint over the next two weeks. Many of them have returned to business as they cannot afford to stay closed for longer after their "earlier voluntary suspension of business amid the quick spread of coronavirus." The central and local governments have warned of fines of up to 3 million won ($2,400) if they disobey the infection prevention regulations. But the warnings have so far had limited effects.