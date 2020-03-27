Friday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:02 March 27, 2020
SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 16/11 Cloudy 10
Incheon 13/09 Cloudy 10
Suwon 15/11 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 16/13 Rain 0
Daejeon 18/13 Rain 10
Chuncheon 17/11 Rain 30
Gangneung 12/12 Rain 80
Jeonju 16/12 Rain 20
Gwangju 16/12 Rain 20
Jeju 14/14 Rain 20
Daegu 20/13 Rain 20
Busan 18/15 Rain 70
(END)
