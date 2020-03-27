Friday's weather forecast

Go to Contents Go to Navigation

March 27, 2020

SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/11 Cloudy 10

Incheon 13/09 Cloudy 10

Suwon 15/11 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 16/13 Rain 0

Daejeon 18/13 Rain 10

Chuncheon 17/11 Rain 30

Gangneung 12/12 Rain 80

Jeonju 16/12 Rain 20

Gwangju 16/12 Rain 20

Jeju 14/14 Rain 20

Daegu 20/13 Rain 20

Busan 18/15 Rain 70

