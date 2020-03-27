Foreign baseball players back in S. Korea from overseas ordered into 2-week self-isolation

After the end of spring training earlier this month, these foreign players chose not to travel to South Korea with the rest of their teams, as the country was struggling to contain the surge in COVID-19 cases. They instead went back to their home countries, with most returning to the United States. Roberto Ramos of the Twins went to Mexico, and Warwick Saupold headed to Australia. But as the spread slowed here while the virus started to ravage the U.S. and other parts of the world, the players came back to Korea, one by one.