Seoul stocks open sharply higher tracking Wall Street gains
SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened sharply higher Friday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street boosted by historic stimulus measures amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 62.47 points, or 3.7 percent, to 1,748.71 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
U.S. stocks rallied for a third straight day Thursday (local time) after the Senate passed a US$2 trillion relief package to tackle the economic fallout from the COVID-19 crisis.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 6.2 percent to close at 22,552.17 points. The rally came as U.S. unemployment data showed that a record 3.3 million Americans had applied for unemployment benefits last week.
In Seoul, most large-cap shares got off to a solid start.
Top cap Samsung Electronics moved up 2.62 percent, and major chipmaker SK hynix surged 5.08 percent.
No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor jumped 4.59 percent, while auto parts producer Hyundai Mobis advanced 5.39 percent.
Pharmaceutical shares were also strong, with Celltrion rising 3.58 percent and Samsung BioLogics climbing 1.64 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,215.5 won against the U.S. dollar, sharply up 17.3 won from the previous session's close.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
3
Why S. Korean governors are selling vegetables on social media
-
4
(2nd LD) Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution
-
5
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
3
(LEAD) Arrivals from Europe to face virus test, 2-week self-isolation
-
4
(News Focus) S. Korea's COVID-19 testing capability most effective, powerful arsenal in its virus fight
-
5
(LEAD) PM urges suspension of facilities vulnerable to virus infections for 15 days
-
1
(LEAD) Canada seeks S. Korean model in coronavirus response: Trudeau to Moon
-
2
(LEAD) New virus infections hover around 100 for 2nd day on imported cases
-
3
(2nd LD) Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus infections hover around 100 for 2nd day on imported cases
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea to deny entry unless people coming from overseas install mobile app on self-isolation