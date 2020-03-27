S. Korea reports 91 new virus cases, total now at 9,332
SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported 91 new cases of the novel coronavirus Friday, down from 104 new cases a day earlier, bringing the nation's total infections to 9,332.
The 91 new cases, detected Thursday, marked the 16th consecutive day that there were around 100 or fewer additional cases, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). The death toll rose by eight to 139.
The total number of imported cases climbed by 13 to reach 144, the KCDC said.
Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, the nation's two worst-affected regions, reported 34 and nine new cases, respectively.
Other major provinces and cities also reported infections, with 12 additional cases in Seoul.
South Korea began implementing stricter rules on social distancing Sunday to slow the coronavirus pandemic that emerged in China late last year.
Citizens are strongly urged to stay at home, except for essential needs or jobs, with the government restricting religious gatherings, indoor sports activities and visits to nightclubs and other entertainment venues.
South Korea has enforced a two-week quarantine period and virus tests for all long-term arrivals from Europe, regardless of symptoms, in an effort to contain imported virus cases. Starting Friday, passengers from the U.S. for long-term stay are required to self-isolate at home for two weeks.
