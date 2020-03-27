Today in Korean history
March 28
1953 -- North Korea agrees to exchange prisoners of war wounded during the ongoing conflict with South Korea. The war ended in a cease-fire signed in July later that year.
1969 -- Archbishop Stephen Kim Sou-hwan is ordained as South Korea's first cardinal.
1974 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic ties with Oman.
1993 -- A Busan-bound train from Seoul derails and overturns near Gupo Station, outside the southeastern port city. The accident left 68 people dead and 123 others injured.
1994 -- President Kim Young-sam holds a summit with Chinese President Jiang Zemin in Beijing.
1995 -- The domestically built Cheonma surface-to-air missile is successfully test-fired.
1997 -- Chung Bo-keun, chairman of Hanbo Group, is arrested on charges of embezzling company funds.
2003 -- The Labor Ministry announces a plan to introduce an "employment permit system" for foreign migrant workers under which they are granted greater labor rights and legal protection equivalent to their Korean peers for up to three years.
2004 -- The Supreme Court convicts Lim Dong-won, former chief of the National Intelligence Service, and five others in connection with Hyundai Group's illegal remittance of US$450 million to North Korea just days before the first-ever inter-Korean summit in 2000.
2017 -- The minor opposition Bareun Party picks Rep. Yoo Seong-min, an aide-turned-critic of former President Park Geun-hye, as its presidential candidate for the May 9 presidential election. Yoo becomes the first official party nominee ahead of the unprecedented election, which comes in the wake of Park's impeachment over corruption allegations.
