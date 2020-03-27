Daegu reports another cluster infection at hospital
SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- A new cluster of novel coronavirus infections has been reported at a hospital in the southeastern city of Daegu that shared a building with a virus-hit nursing home, the local health agency said Friday.
A total of 52 people, including 50 patients, at the general hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials from Daegu, the epicenter of the outbreak here.
Three showed symptoms last week, with one of them testing positive.
Authorities said 49 others from the hospital are awaiting their virus test results, raising concerns that more cases may be confirmed.
The new cluster of infections came after Daesil Nursing Hospital, located on different floors of the same building, reported infections last week. As of Thursday, there were 78 cases from the nursing hospital.
South Korea detected 91 new cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday, down from 104 new cases a day earlier.
Of the 9,332 coronavirus infections confirmed since mid-January, nearly 70 percent have been reported in Daegu, which has a population of 2.5 million and is country's fourth-largest city.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
3
Why S. Korean governors are selling vegetables on social media
-
4
(2nd LD) Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution
-
5
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
3
(LEAD) Arrivals from Europe to face virus test, 2-week self-isolation
-
4
(News Focus) S. Korea's COVID-19 testing capability most effective, powerful arsenal in its virus fight
-
5
(LEAD) PM urges suspension of facilities vulnerable to virus infections for 15 days
-
1
(LEAD) Canada seeks S. Korean model in coronavirus response: Trudeau to Moon
-
2
(LEAD) Korean-made test kits go big overseas amid new coronavirus pandemic
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus infections hover around 100 for 2nd day on imported cases
-
4
(LEAD) Seoul declares zero tolerance for self-isolation violators
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul city cancels Shincheonji permit, blames religious sect for virus outbreak