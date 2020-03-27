(3rd LD) Daegu reports another cluster infection at hospital
(ATTN: UPDATES with new info in paras 2-4)
SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- A new cluster of novel coronavirus infections has been reported at a hospital in the southeastern city of Daegu that shared a building with a virus-hit nursing home, the local health agency said Friday.
A total of 62 people, including 61 patients at Miju Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials from Daegu, the epicenter of the outbreak in South Korea. The hospital houses 350 patients and staff.
The agency said the number of virus infections at the hospital may rise further as test results come in, adding that every effort is being made to identify infection routes.
It said that the entire ninth floor, where the infection has occurred, has been placed in cohort quarantine to stop the spread of the virus. The floor has a total of 83 patients.
The new cluster of infections came after Daesil Nursing Hospital, located on different floors of the same building, reported a mass infection last week. As of Friday, there were 90 cases reported at the nursing hospital.
The number of new infections in the city remained in double digits for the 16th consecutive day as of Thursday, but Daegu has been struggling to contain cluster infections at nursing homes and hospitals.
At least three other hospitals in the city also have reported cluster infections so far.
South Korea detected 91 new cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday, down from 104 new cases a day earlier.
Of the 9,332 coronavirus infections confirmed since mid-January, nearly 70 percent have been reported in Daegu, which has a population of 2.5 million and is country's fourth-largest city.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
3
Why S. Korean governors are selling vegetables on social media
-
4
(2nd LD) Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution
-
5
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
3
(LEAD) PM urges suspension of facilities vulnerable to virus infections for 15 days
-
4
(LEAD) Trump sent letter to Kim offering help on virus outbreak: Kim's sister
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea tightens quarantine on arrivals from Europe; new virus cases dip below 100 again
-
1
(LEAD) Canada seeks S. Korean model in coronavirus response: Trudeau to Moon
-
2
(2nd LD) New infections again skid, clusters, imported cases still concerns
-
3
(LEAD) Korean-made test kits go big overseas amid new coronavirus pandemic
-
4
(LEAD) Seoul declares zero tolerance for self-isolation violators
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea again urges social distancing, strict self-isolation amid steady rise in virus cases