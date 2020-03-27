(LEAD) Seoul observes record early cherry blooming
(ATTN: ADDS details in last 2 paras)
SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- The first cherry blooming in Seoul this spring was observed Friday, the earliest in record due to warmer weather, the state weather agency said.
It was seven days earlier than last year's April 3 and 14 days earlier than the average date of April 10 between 1981 and 2010, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
This year's blooming was also the earliest since the nation began to record data in 1922.
The first bloom is declared when at least three blossoms of a KMA-designated cherry tree in central Seoul come out.
The early flowering is due to unusually high temperatures and long daylight hours in February and March, the agency said.
The pink and white blossoms are expected to be in full bloom 10 days later.
Cherry blossom festivals, which usually attract millions of people, have been canceled across the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.
On the southern island of Jeju, cherry blossoms reached peak bloom, the point at which 80 percent of the blossoms of a designated tree are open, on Friday, two days earlier than last year.
The season's first blooming on the island was reported on Tuesday, one day earlier than last year's March 25, which is also the average date.
(END)
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
3
Why S. Korean governors are selling vegetables on social media
-
4
(2nd LD) Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution
-
5
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
3
(LEAD) Arrivals from Europe to face virus test, 2-week self-isolation
-
4
(LEAD) PM urges suspension of facilities vulnerable to virus infections for 15 days
-
5
(LEAD) Trump sent letter to Kim offering help on virus outbreak: Kim's sister
-
1
(LEAD) Canada seeks S. Korean model in coronavirus response: Trudeau to Moon
-
2
(LEAD) Korean-made test kits go big overseas amid new coronavirus pandemic
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul declares zero tolerance for self-isolation violators
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus infections hover around 100 for 2nd day on imported cases
-
5
(2nd LD) New infections again skid, clusters, imported cases still concerns