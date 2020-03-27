Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) New infections again skid, clusters, imported cases still concerns
SEOUL -- South Korea saw a slight decline in new coronavirus cases Friday, but cluster infections continued to emerge amid a rise in cases involving arrivals from overseas.
The 91 new cases, which were detected Thursday and down from 104 new cases on Wednesday, marked the 16th consecutive day that there were around 100 or fewer additional cases, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). There were 9,332 confirmed cases in total and the death toll rose by eight to 139.
-----------------
(3rd LD) In G-20 summit, Moon suggests conditional exemptions to entry bans, despite virus response
SEOUL -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in proposed Thursday that the Group of 20 (G-20) major industrialized economies exempt "essential" figures from entry bans aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, speaking during a video summit.
He also called for the member states to adopt "expansionary macroeconomic policies" and strengthen the global financial safety net to cope with the fallout of the pandemic.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon stresses patriotism in fighting coronavirus in honor of fallen heroes in Yellow Sea
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in pledged his unwavering will to overcome the new coronavirus on Friday while honoring patriotic servicemen who sacrificed their lives to defend the Yellow Sea during maritime battles against North Korea.
Attending a ceremony to mark the fifth Yellow Sea Defense Day, Moon said that South Korea needs patriotism, as demonstrated by fallen heroes, more than ever in its fight against the COVID-19 crisis.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Female U.S. soldier at Camp Humphreys tests positive for coronavirus, total at 11
SEOUL -- A female American soldier stationed at the U.S. Forces Korea's Pyeongtaek garrison tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of USFK-related infections to 11, the military said Friday.
The soldier at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, was the second U.S. service member stationed in South Korea to contract the COVID-19 virus.
-----------------
(LEAD) BTS puts off N. American leg of world tour over COVID-19
SEOUL -- K-pop boy band BTS put off the American leg of its upcoming world tour, "Map of the Soul Tour," Friday over the global spread of COVID-19.
"The 'BTS Map of the Soul Tour - North America,' originally scheduled to take place from April 25 to June 6, will be rescheduled to a later date," the band's management agency, Big Hit Entertainment, said on the Weverse mobile app.
-----------------
Two foreigners, 2,280 N. Koreans left under coronavirus quarantine: KCNA
SEOUL -- About 2,280 North Koreans and two foreigners remain under coronavirus isolation in the communist nation, state media reported Friday, as the quarantine has been lifted for people with no symptoms during the isolation period.
"One additional foreigner was released from quarantine, leaving two foreigners quarantined as of now," the official Korean Central News Agency said. Earlier state media reports said that all but three foreigners were released out of the reported 380 foreigners under quarantine.
-----------------
Chartered flight carrying S. Korean citizens departs from virus-hit Peru
SEOUL -- A South Korean government-arranged chartered flight with some 200 people aboard has departed for Seoul from the new coronavirus-hit Peru, the foreign ministry said Friday.
The flight chartered from the Mexican airline, Aeromexico, took off from Lima at 4:11 p.m. Thursday (Lima time). It is set to make a stopover in the Mexican border city of Tijuana at night and arrive at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Saturday morning.
-----------------
Korea's consumer sentiment dips to over 10-yr low in March
SEOUL -- South Korea's consumer sentiment continued to worsen this month, central bank data showed Friday, hitting the lowest point in more than a decade, as the spread of the new coronavirus is hurting domestic demand amid growing concerns over its economic fallout.
The composite consumer sentiment index came to 78.4 in March, plunging a whopping 18.5 points and marking the lowest since March 2009, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
(END)
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
3
Why S. Korean governors are selling vegetables on social media
-
4
(2nd LD) Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution
-
5
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
3
(LEAD) Arrivals from Europe to face virus test, 2-week self-isolation
-
4
(News Focus) S. Korea's COVID-19 testing capability most effective, powerful arsenal in its virus fight
-
5
(LEAD) PM urges suspension of facilities vulnerable to virus infections for 15 days
-
1
(LEAD) Canada seeks S. Korean model in coronavirus response: Trudeau to Moon
-
2
(LEAD) Korean-made test kits go big overseas amid new coronavirus pandemic
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus infections hover around 100 for 2nd day on imported cases
-
4
(LEAD) Seoul declares zero tolerance for self-isolation violators
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul city cancels Shincheonji permit, blames religious sect for virus outbreak