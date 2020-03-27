Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All Headlines 16:00 March 27, 2020

SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
March 20 -- N.K. leader oversees artillery fire competition

21 -- N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: JCS

-- N.K. says its parliament will hold plenary session April 10

22 -- N.K. says leader Kim Jong-un oversaw test of newly developed tactical guided weapon

-- N.K. leader Kim's sister says Trump sent letter to Kim offering help on virus outbreak

23 -- Trump says U.S. is open to helping N. Korea, Iran fight new coronavirus

25 -- Pompeo calls on G-7 to continue pressure on N. Korea

26 -- Pompeo suggests N. Korea has not responded to U.S. offer to help with virus
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!