Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
March 20 -- N.K. leader oversees artillery fire competition
21 -- N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: JCS
-- N.K. says its parliament will hold plenary session April 10
22 -- N.K. says leader Kim Jong-un oversaw test of newly developed tactical guided weapon
-- N.K. leader Kim's sister says Trump sent letter to Kim offering help on virus outbreak
23 -- Trump says U.S. is open to helping N. Korea, Iran fight new coronavirus
25 -- Pompeo calls on G-7 to continue pressure on N. Korea
26 -- Pompeo suggests N. Korea has not responded to U.S. offer to help with virus
(END)
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
3
Why S. Korean governors are selling vegetables on social media
-
4
(2nd LD) Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution
-
5
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
3
(LEAD) Arrivals from Europe to face virus test, 2-week self-isolation
-
4
(LEAD) PM urges suspension of facilities vulnerable to virus infections for 15 days
-
5
(LEAD) Trump sent letter to Kim offering help on virus outbreak: Kim's sister
-
1
(LEAD) Canada seeks S. Korean model in coronavirus response: Trudeau to Moon
-
2
(LEAD) Korean-made test kits go big overseas amid new coronavirus pandemic
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul declares zero tolerance for self-isolation violators
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus infections hover around 100 for 2nd day on imported cases
-
5
(2nd LD) New infections again skid, clusters, imported cases still concerns