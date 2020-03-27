LG Corp. 58,800 UP 2,500

Nongshim 266,000 UP 1,500

HYUNDAI STEEL 17,850 UP 150

CJ CGV 17,350 DN 450

Shinsegae 224,500 DN 8,000

MANDO 21,100 DN 50

Hyosung 60,200 UP 400

SGBC 25,250 UP 800

LOTTE 24,250 UP 300

AK Holdings 18,050 UP 150

SamsungHvyInd 3,775 DN 45

SYC 28,000 UP 250

YUNGJIN PHARM 4,395 DN 20

LOTTE Fine Chem 29,650 UP 850

JWPHARMA 28,000 DN 1,000

ORION Holdings 12,050 UP 100

KISWire 13,600 UP 700

Daesang 15,500 UP 200

LotteFood 290,000 UP 500

SKNetworks 4,655 DN 25

Hyundai M&F INS 21,100 UP 1,100

SBC 7,190 UP 130

BukwangPharm 17,650 DN 800

ILJIN MATERIALS 31,850 UP 750

DOOSAN 38,950 UP 2,350

TONGYANG 932 UP 4

DongkukStlMill 3,625 UP 95

NEXENTIRE 4,500 UP 100

CHONGKUNDANG 74,500 UP 800

AmoreG 54,000 UP 400

HyundaiMtr 86,400 UP 1,500

SPC SAMLIP 58,800 UP 4,800

SAMSUNG SDS 146,000 UP 2,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 20,900 UP 350

KUMHOTIRE 2,990 UP 35

HankookShellOil 244,500 UP 8,000

KCC 129,500 UP 1,500

GC Corp 118,500 UP 5,500

GS E&C 18,450 UP 150

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 248,000 0

(MORE)