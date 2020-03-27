KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LG Corp. 58,800 UP 2,500
Nongshim 266,000 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 17,850 UP 150
CJ CGV 17,350 DN 450
Shinsegae 224,500 DN 8,000
MANDO 21,100 DN 50
Hyosung 60,200 UP 400
SGBC 25,250 UP 800
LOTTE 24,250 UP 300
AK Holdings 18,050 UP 150
SamsungHvyInd 3,775 DN 45
SYC 28,000 UP 250
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,395 DN 20
LOTTE Fine Chem 29,650 UP 850
JWPHARMA 28,000 DN 1,000
ORION Holdings 12,050 UP 100
KISWire 13,600 UP 700
Daesang 15,500 UP 200
LotteFood 290,000 UP 500
SKNetworks 4,655 DN 25
Hyundai M&F INS 21,100 UP 1,100
SBC 7,190 UP 130
BukwangPharm 17,650 DN 800
ILJIN MATERIALS 31,850 UP 750
DOOSAN 38,950 UP 2,350
TONGYANG 932 UP 4
DongkukStlMill 3,625 UP 95
NEXENTIRE 4,500 UP 100
CHONGKUNDANG 74,500 UP 800
AmoreG 54,000 UP 400
HyundaiMtr 86,400 UP 1,500
SPC SAMLIP 58,800 UP 4,800
SAMSUNG SDS 146,000 UP 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 20,900 UP 350
KUMHOTIRE 2,990 UP 35
HankookShellOil 244,500 UP 8,000
KCC 129,500 UP 1,500
GC Corp 118,500 UP 5,500
GS E&C 18,450 UP 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 248,000 0
