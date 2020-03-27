KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LotteChilsung 86,800 DN 1,200
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 5,200 UP 120
SKC 38,500 UP 950
LS 28,650 UP 1,100
DAEKYO 3,735 UP 195
GKL 13,700 UP 150
KPIC 79,500 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,590 UP 320
POSCO 163,500 UP 8,000
GCH Corp 17,750 UP 550
Binggrae 43,600 UP 1,500
DB INSURANCE 32,850 UP 1,000
SLCORP 11,900 DN 50
Yuhan 223,000 UP 20,000
SamsungElec 48,300 UP 500
NHIS 8,430 UP 290
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,200 UP 1,300
SamsungF&MIns 151,500 UP 6,000
Kogas 21,100 UP 550
GS Retail 29,350 UP 200
JW HOLDINGS 4,530 UP 60
SK Discovery 17,550 UP 100
CJ LOGISTICS 129,500 0
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 40,350 UP 750
ShinhanGroup 28,400 UP 1,050
Donga Socio Holdings 77,500 UP 2,200
HITEJINRO 25,500 UP 50
DaelimInd 61,300 UP 1,000
KiaMtr 25,500 UP 450
KAL 18,950 UP 600
SsangyongCement 4,655 UP 15
HANWHA LIFE 1,425 DN 85
TaekwangInd 625,000 UP 5,000
CJ 64,700 DN 600
LGInt 8,450 UP 250
DB HiTek 21,050 UP 500
SK hynix 83,300 UP 2,600
Youngpoong 462,500 UP 15,500
HyundaiEng&Const 25,100 UP 300
Hanwha 14,750 UP 650
(MORE)
