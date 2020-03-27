KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Handsome 18,950 UP 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 57,700 UP 3,800
LG Innotek 108,500 UP 1,000
POONGSAN 17,350 UP 550
LOTTE Himart 15,400 UP 700
Doosan Bobcat 18,150 UP 800
DSINFRA 3,090 UP 60
HDC-OP 15,600 UP 250
SKCHEM 76,800 UP 5,200
NamyangDairy 286,500 UP 3,000
BoryungPharm 11,250 UP 700
L&L 8,570 UP 150
MERITZ SECU 2,630 UP 50
HtlShilla 70,900 DN 100
KSOE 77,300 DN 400
Hanmi Science 24,500 UP 800
SamsungElecMech 99,200 0
Fila Holdings 29,850 UP 50
DaeduckElec 6,840 UP 70
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 13,200 UP 500
KorZinc 361,500 UP 1,500
IlyangPharm 30,300 DN 1,400
Ottogi 461,500 DN 4,000
OCI 34,200 UP 600
Hanssem 51,400 DN 200
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 31,800 UP 600
S-1 80,200 UP 1,100
HyundaiMipoDock 26,100 UP 400
HANWHA AEROSPACE 19,800 UP 550
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 19,900 UP 200
KumhoPetrochem 58,600 UP 2,900
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 173,500 UP 7,000
S-Oil 56,500 UP 600
Hanchem 75,600 DN 600
IS DONGSEO 21,950 DN 150
DWS 17,500 UP 200
CUCKOO 78,200 UP 400
UNID 34,250 UP 1,250
HDC HOLDINGS 7,740 DN 200
HYUNDAI WIA 25,550 UP 250
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
3
Why S. Korean governors are selling vegetables on social media
-
4
(2nd LD) Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution
-
5
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
-
