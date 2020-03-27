KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Mobis 170,000 UP 3,000
SKTelecom 176,500 UP 3,500
S&T MOTIV 27,050 DN 500
KorElecTerm 24,000 UP 850
HyundaiElev 51,800 UP 2,600
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 21,450 UP 150
Hanon Systems 8,820 DN 30
SK 161,500 UP 7,000
KEPCO 18,550 UP 150
SamsungSecu 27,800 UP 950
NamhaeChem 5,800 UP 100
IBK 7,370 UP 100
COWAY 57,900 UP 900
LOTTE SHOPPING 72,200 UP 700
SAMSUNG C&T 89,800 UP 2,500
DSME 13,200 UP 900
Kangwonland 20,050 UP 450
DONGSUH 15,600 DN 150
KEPCO KPS 30,000 UP 1,300
DWEC 2,785 DN 5
Donga ST 76,200 UP 1,200
PanOcean 2,830 UP 100
DongwonF&B 160,000 UP 3,000
SAMSUNG CARD 28,900 UP 2,200
BGF 3,375 UP 35
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 10,800 UP 250
CJ CheilJedang 203,500 UP 3,500
LG Uplus 10,450 0
NAVER 164,000 UP 11,500
SAMSUNG LIFE 42,600 UP 200
CheilWorldwide 15,700 UP 900
Kakao 152,500 UP 2,000
KT&G 74,500 UP 2,300
KT 19,950 UP 650
NCsoft 622,000 DN 3,000
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL195000 DN1500
SsangyongMtr 1,365 UP 35
LG Display 11,250 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 56,800 DN 1,600
LGELECTRONICS 49,400 UP 400
