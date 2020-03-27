Mobis 170,000 UP 3,000

SKTelecom 176,500 UP 3,500

S&T MOTIV 27,050 DN 500

KorElecTerm 24,000 UP 850

HyundaiElev 51,800 UP 2,600

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 21,450 UP 150

Hanon Systems 8,820 DN 30

SK 161,500 UP 7,000

KEPCO 18,550 UP 150

SamsungSecu 27,800 UP 950

NamhaeChem 5,800 UP 100

IBK 7,370 UP 100

COWAY 57,900 UP 900

LOTTE SHOPPING 72,200 UP 700

SAMSUNG C&T 89,800 UP 2,500

DSME 13,200 UP 900

Kangwonland 20,050 UP 450

DONGSUH 15,600 DN 150

KEPCO KPS 30,000 UP 1,300

DWEC 2,785 DN 5

Donga ST 76,200 UP 1,200

PanOcean 2,830 UP 100

DongwonF&B 160,000 UP 3,000

SAMSUNG CARD 28,900 UP 2,200

BGF 3,375 UP 35

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 10,800 UP 250

CJ CheilJedang 203,500 UP 3,500

LG Uplus 10,450 0

NAVER 164,000 UP 11,500

SAMSUNG LIFE 42,600 UP 200

CheilWorldwide 15,700 UP 900

Kakao 152,500 UP 2,000

KT&G 74,500 UP 2,300

KT 19,950 UP 650

NCsoft 622,000 DN 3,000

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL195000 DN1500

SsangyongMtr 1,365 UP 35

LG Display 11,250 UP 500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 56,800 DN 1,600

LGELECTRONICS 49,400 UP 400

(MORE)