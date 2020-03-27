KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HALLA HOLDINGS 26,800 DN 550
Celltrion 184,000 UP 2,500
GS 38,100 UP 700
DAEWOONG PHARM 80,900 UP 1,000
KIH 46,550 UP 150
HYUNDAILIVART 6,720 UP 100
LGCHEM 303,500 UP 4,000
KEPCO E&C 14,650 0
SamsungEng 10,200 UP 100
Huchems 14,500 UP 350
HANAFINANCIALGR 23,750 UP 1,850
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 88,500 DN 500
LIG Nex1 19,100 UP 600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 10,800 0
LGH&H 1,109,000 UP 18,000
SK Innovation 87,700 UP 2,700
FOOSUNG 5,870 UP 10
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP8590 UP10
AMOREPACIFIC 172,000 DN 6,000
LF 10,550 UP 150
HanmiPharm 247,500 UP 4,000
KBFinancialGroup 35,750 UP 2,850
Hansae 9,040 UP 420
LG HAUSYS 36,200 UP 650
Youngone Corp 21,400 UP 500
DHICO 3,590 UP 330
KOLON IND 25,050 UP 400
COSMAX 70,800 UP 100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S199500 UP2000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY183 50 UP850
emart 104,000 DN 500
KOLMAR KOREA 35,000 UP 150
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 443,000 DN 13,500
BGF Retail 118,500 DN 2,500
INNOCEAN 53,500 UP 1,800
BNK Financial Group 4,300 UP 160
ORION 108,500 UP 4,000
Netmarble 93,800 UP 300
WooriFinancialGroup 7,600 UP 300
HYOSUNG HEAVY 11,700 UP 350
(END)
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
3
Why S. Korean governors are selling vegetables on social media
-
4
(2nd LD) Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution
-
5
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
3
(LEAD) Arrivals from Europe to face virus test, 2-week self-isolation
-
4
(LEAD) PM urges suspension of facilities vulnerable to virus infections for 15 days
-
5
(LEAD) Trump sent letter to Kim offering help on virus outbreak: Kim's sister
-
1
(LEAD) Canada seeks S. Korean model in coronavirus response: Trudeau to Moon
-
2
(LEAD) Korean-made test kits go big overseas amid new coronavirus pandemic
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul declares zero tolerance for self-isolation violators
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus infections hover around 100 for 2nd day on imported cases
-
5
(2nd LD) New infections again skid, clusters, imported cases still concerns