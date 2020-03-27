Foreigners extend selling streak to 17th straight session amid market advance
SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- Foreign investors continued to sell local stocks for a 17th consecutive session on fears of the new coronavirus' economic impact, data showed Friday.
Offshore investors offloaded a net 372.2 billion won (US$307.3 million) worth of local stocks on Friday.
Foreigners' daily selling volume narrowed from the previous session's 530.6 billion won, however, as optimism grew over the U.S. government's US$2.2 trillion stimulus package.
Since March 5, foreigners have net sold a combined 11.1 trillion won in stocks amid an extended market rout sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The U.S. relief plan won the Senate's approval earlier this week and is expected to pass the House of Representatives on Friday (local time).
Taking a cue from positive leads in the United States, South Korea's benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 1.87 percent to finish at 1,717.73 points.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
3
Why S. Korean governors are selling vegetables on social media
-
4
(2nd LD) Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution
-
5
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
3
(LEAD) PM urges suspension of facilities vulnerable to virus infections for 15 days
-
4
(LEAD) Trump sent letter to Kim offering help on virus outbreak: Kim's sister
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea tightens quarantine on arrivals from Europe; new virus cases dip below 100 again
-
1
(LEAD) Canada seeks S. Korean model in coronavirus response: Trudeau to Moon
-
2
(LEAD) Korean-made test kits go big overseas amid new coronavirus pandemic
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul declares zero tolerance for self-isolation violators
-
4
(2nd LD) New infections again skid, clusters, imported cases still concerns
-
5
(4th LD) New virus infections hover around 100 for 2nd day on imported cases