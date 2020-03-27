Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean Bond Yields on Mar. 27, 2020

All Headlines 16:31 March 27, 2020

Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)

1-year TB 0.993 0.995 -0.2

3-year TB 1.060 1.067 -0.7

10-year TB 1.532 1.502 +3.0

2-year MSB 1.059 1.069 -1.0

3-year CB (AA-) 2.039 2.035 +0.4

91-day CD 1.100 1.100 0.0

