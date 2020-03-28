Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 28.
Korean-language dailies
-- People applying for unemployment benefits concerned about whether they can find jobs (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ruling Party pushing for anti-disaster relief fund for 25 mln people (Kookmin Daily)
-- Votes of April 15 general elections expected to be counted by people, not machine due to long ballot papers (Donga llbo)
-- 1 out of 3 candidates for April 15 general elections have criminal records (Segye Times)
-- Ahead of elections, ruling party says S. Korea is a model in fighting coronavirus; opposition party calls for public judgment for government's economic mismanagement (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korean employees in the U.S. Forces Korea face furloughs, beginning April 1 (Hankyoreh)
-- Shincheonji Church of Jesus, minor religious sect, has manuals to cope with anti-Shincheonji movement (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Javits Convention Center, venue of annual New York Auto Show, is being transformed into a temporary hospital complex to treat coronavirus patients; New York is paralyzed (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Won-tae scored big win against his elder sister in feud over group's managerial control (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Korea increases presence in global health emergency (Korea Times)
