Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All Headlines 14:25 March 28, 2020

SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 12/03 Cloudy 0

Incheon 11/03 Cloudy 0

Suwon 13/03 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 12/04 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 13/03 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 14/03 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 09/05 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 11/04 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 12/05 Cloudy 20

Jeju 10/08 Rain 20

Daegu 11/06 Sunny 20

Busan 12/08 Cloudy 20

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!