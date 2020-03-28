Saturday's weather forecast
All Headlines 14:25 March 28, 2020
SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 12/03 Cloudy 0
Incheon 11/03 Cloudy 0
Suwon 13/03 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 12/04 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 13/03 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 14/03 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 09/05 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 11/04 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 12/05 Cloudy 20
Jeju 10/08 Rain 20
Daegu 11/06 Sunny 20
Busan 12/08 Cloudy 20
(END)
