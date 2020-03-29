Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea fires at least 1 unidentified projectile into East Sea: JCS

All Headlines 06:41 March 29, 2020

SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired at least one unidentified projectile into the East Sea on Sunday, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

Other details were not immediately available, including how many and what type of projectiles were launched.

It marked the fourth round of such launches this month.

The last round came on March 21, when the North fired two short-range ballistic missiles believed to be its version of the U.S.' Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) from its western county of Sonchon in North Pyongan Province.

This photo released by the Korean Central News Agency on March 22, 2020 shows a projectile being fired during a test of a newly-developed tactical weapon a day earlier. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap

