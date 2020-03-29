Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 March 29, 2020

SEOUL, Mar. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 15/02 Sunny 0

Incheon 12/03 Sunny 0

Suwon 15/00 Sunny 0

Cheongju 16/01 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 17/00 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 16/-1 Sunny 0

Gangneung 11/03 Rain 30

Jeonju 15/00 Sunny 20

Gwangju 16/02 Cloudy 20

Jeju 14/07 Cloudy 30

Daegu 15/03 Cloudy 30

Busan 13/07 Cloudy 30

