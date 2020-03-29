Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 March 29, 2020
SEOUL, Mar. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 15/02 Sunny 0
Incheon 12/03 Sunny 0
Suwon 15/00 Sunny 0
Cheongju 16/01 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 17/00 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 16/-1 Sunny 0
Gangneung 11/03 Rain 30
Jeonju 15/00 Sunny 20
Gwangju 16/02 Cloudy 20
Jeju 14/07 Cloudy 30
Daegu 15/03 Cloudy 30
Busan 13/07 Cloudy 30
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
3
(2nd LD) Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution
-
4
(LEAD) Moon to share S. Korea's coronavirus experience in G-20 summit
-
5
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
Most Saved
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea tightens quarantine on arrivals from Europe; new virus cases dip below 100 again
-
4
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
5
Police release name of digital sex criminal suspect following public outrage
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korean-made test kits get preliminary FDA approval
-
2
S. Korean-made test kits get preliminary FDA approval
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 146 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 9,478
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 146 new virus cases, total now at 9,478
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 146 new virus cases, total now at 9,478