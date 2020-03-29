U.S. flies surveillance plane over Korean Peninsula as N.K. fires missiles
SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. surveillance aircraft flew over South Korea on Sunday on an apparent mission to monitor North Korea as the communist nation fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles the same day.
The U.S. Navy's EP-3E was spotted in skies above South Korea at 25,000 feet, Aircraft Spots tweeted. The exact time of its operation was not immediately clear.
Earlier in the day, North Korea fired two projectiles from the eastern coastal city of Wonsan toward the East Sea, marking the fourth major weapons test the North has conducted this year, except for small artillery firing drills.
Amid stalled denuclearization talks with the U.S. since the no-deal Hanoi summit in February last year, the North has called for boosting self-defense capabilities.
Last week, North Korea revealed that U.S. President Donald Trump had sent a letter to its leader Kim Jong-un, offering assistance in the fight against the coronavirus. But Pyongyang has not responded to the offer, according to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
3
(2nd LD) Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution
-
4
(LEAD) Moon to share S. Korea's coronavirus experience in G-20 summit
-
5
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea tightens quarantine on arrivals from Europe; new virus cases dip below 100 again
-
4
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
5
Police release name of digital sex criminal suspect following public outrage
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korean-made test kits get preliminary FDA approval
-
2
S. Korean-made test kits get preliminary FDA approval
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 146 new virus cases, total now at 9,478
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korean coronavirus test kit firms earn U.S. FDA pre-approval
-
5
N. Korea fires at least 1 unidentified projectile into East Sea: JCS