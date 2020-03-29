PM: S. Korea to enforce mandatory two-week quarantine for all entrants from overseas
SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will enforce a two-week mandatory coronavirus quarantine for all entrants from overseas starting Wednesday, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Sunday, as the number of imported virus cases has been on the rise.
All entrants to the country, regardless of their nationality, should stay in quarantine, the prime minister said. Visitors without local addresses here should stay in government-designated facilities at their own expense, he said.
"In order to prevent entry to the country for unimportant purposes, such as travel, we will expand the compulsory quarantine measure to all foreigners coming in for short stays too," Chung said during a government meeting to discuss measures against COVID-19.
(END)
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
3
(2nd LD) Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution
-
4
(LEAD) Moon to share S. Korea's coronavirus experience in G-20 summit
-
5
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea tightens quarantine on arrivals from Europe; new virus cases dip below 100 again
-
4
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
5
Police release name of digital sex criminal suspect following public outrage
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korean-made test kits get preliminary FDA approval
-
2
S. Korean-made test kits get preliminary FDA approval
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 146 new virus cases, total now at 9,478
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korean coronavirus test kit firms earn U.S. FDA pre-approval
-
5
N. Korea fires at least 1 unidentified projectile into East Sea: JCS