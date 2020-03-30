Korean-language dailies

-- Poll shows 36.9 pct of ruling party supporters intend to vote for Platform Party, 23.7 pct for Open Democratic, 15.5 pct for Justice Party (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Eradicating 'Nth room' faces hurdles, suspect from similar case wins probation (Kookmin Daily)

-- All arriving passengers to be put under quarantine for 2 weeks in efforts to curb influx of coronavirus from overseas (Donga llbo)

-- Up to 70 pct of S. Koreans to receive 'special subsidy' of 1 mln won due to new coronavirus (Seoul Shinmun)

-- All arrivals to be put under 2-week quarantine starting next month (Segye Times)

-- Ruling party decides to give 1 mln won to 14 mln households (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Middle class to receive 1 mln-won relief subsidy (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Bottom 70 pct to receive subsidy of 1 mln won (Hankyoreh)

-- Democratic Party vows to win 130 seats from constituencies, United Future Party plans to grab 125 (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 30 pct of part-time jobs disappear, youth most vulnerable to layoffs (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- High-end information technology without ethics harming state reputation (Korea Economic Daily)

