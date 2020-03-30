Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 30.

Korean-language dailies
-- Poll shows 36.9 pct of ruling party supporters intend to vote for Platform Party, 23.7 pct for Open Democratic, 15.5 pct for Justice Party (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Eradicating 'Nth room' faces hurdles, suspect from similar case wins probation (Kookmin Daily)
-- All arriving passengers to be put under quarantine for 2 weeks in efforts to curb influx of coronavirus from overseas (Donga llbo)
-- Up to 70 pct of S. Koreans to receive 'special subsidy' of 1 mln won due to new coronavirus (Seoul Shinmun)
-- All arrivals to be put under 2-week quarantine starting next month (Segye Times)
-- Ruling party decides to give 1 mln won to 14 mln households (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Middle class to receive 1 mln-won relief subsidy (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Bottom 70 pct to receive subsidy of 1 mln won (Hankyoreh)
-- Democratic Party vows to win 130 seats from constituencies, United Future Party plans to grab 125 (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 30 pct of part-time jobs disappear, youth most vulnerable to layoffs (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- High-end information technology without ethics harming state reputation (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Most arrivals are required to self-quarantine (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Overseas students struggle back to Korea, to mixed welcome (Korea Herald)
-- Barro warns Korea against cash handouts (Korea Times)
