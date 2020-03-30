Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:07 March 30, 2020

SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 17/04 Sunny 0

Incheon 13/05 Sunny 0

Suwon 16/03 Sunny 0

Cheongju 18/06 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 18/05 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 18/02 Sunny 0

Gangneung 16/05 Sunny 0

Jeonju 17/06 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 18/07 Cloudy 0

Jeju 15/11 Sunny 20

Daegu 18/06 Cloudy 0

Busan 16/08 Cloudy 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!