S. Korea to release financial data to public
SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's financial regulator said Monday it will make public 44 million cases of financial data in April in the latest move to boost financial innovation and encourage startups.
The Financial Services Commission said its financial data and others held by nine public institutions, including the Korea Development Bank and the Korea Securities Depository, is set to be formally available to the public on April 29.
The data -- which will be provided on a public data portal (www.data.go.kr) -- includes companies' basic information, corporate governance and financial information, as well as statistics and state assets.
The move could boost financial innovation and revitalize the big data industry, as well as create startups and jobs, according to the commission.
