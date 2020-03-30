(LEAD) S. Korea halts overseas absentee ballot processes in more countries
(ATTN: ADDS details throughout, photo)
SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's election watchdog said Monday it has decided to stop the absentee ballot process for next month's general elections for citizens living in more countries and territories due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The National Election Commission said the process will be suspended at 41 more diplomatic missions around the globe, meaning that eligible South Korean voters cannot cast their absentee ballots for the April 15 elections.
The decision will raise the number of affected missions to 65 missions in 40 countries, including the United States.
The number of affected voters is estimated at 80,500, which accounts for 47 percent of eligible overseas voters.
The commission said it has made the decision on safety concerns after closely consulting with the foreign ministry.
The commission said the ballot processes could be suspended in more countries depending on the spread of the novel virus around the globe.
Overseas voters in countries that are not affected by the measure will cast their ballots in their host countries between April 1 and April 6.
(END)
