KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Binggrae 44,600 UP 1,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 29,900 UP 250
LOTTE 23,750 DN 500
AK Holdings 17,950 DN 100
NamyangDairy 289,500 UP 3,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 17,550 DN 300
KIH 48,050 UP 1,500
Shinsegae 215,000 DN 9,500
Hyosung 61,300 UP 1,100
SGBC 25,300 UP 50
DHICO 3,415 DN 175
BoryungPharm 11,800 UP 550
L&L 8,880 UP 310
LG Corp. 58,900 UP 100
LG Innotek 114,000 UP 5,500
Nongshim 281,000 UP 15,000
SsangyongMtr 1,365 0
DongkukStlMill 3,640 UP 15
SBC 7,390 UP 200
KOLON IND 28,100 UP 3,050
Hanwha 14,800 UP 50
LGInt 8,590 UP 140
CJ 64,100 DN 600
JWPHARMA 28,750 UP 750
DB HiTek 21,050 0
BukwangPharm 19,500 UP 1,850
ILJIN MATERIALS 32,200 UP 350
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,685 UP 290
HankookShellOil 240,500 DN 4,000
TaekwangInd 630,000 UP 5,000
Youngpoong 470,000 UP 7,500
KAL 18,700 DN 250
SsangyongCement 4,515 DN 140
Daesang 16,000 UP 500
SKNetworks 4,600 DN 55
Hyundai M&F INS 21,250 UP 150
TONGYANG 990 UP 58
KISWire 13,500 DN 100
AmoreG 54,100 UP 100
HyundaiMtr 85,400 DN 1,000
(MORE)
-
1
(2nd LD) Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution
-
2
(LEAD) Moon to share S. Korea's coronavirus experience in G-20 summit
-
3
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
4
Police chief vows full probe into Telegram sex video case
-
5
Gov't tightens virus guidelines against cram schools
-
1
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean-made test kits get preliminary FDA approval
-
3
Police release name of digital sex criminal suspect following public outrage
-
4
(LEAD) Police release name of digital sex criminal suspect following public outrage
-
5
Another U.S. soldier stationed in Pyeongtaek dies, cause unknown
-
1
U.S. flies surveillance plane over Korean Peninsula as N.K. fires missiles
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korean coronavirus test kit firms earn U.S. FDA pre-approval
-
3
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it tested 'super-large' multiple rocket launchers
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 105 new virus cases to total 9,583 as fully recovered cases top 5,000
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korean-made test kits get preliminary FDA approval