KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KumhoPetrochem 61,600 UP 3,000
KCC 130,000 UP 500
NEXENTIRE 4,560 UP 60
CHONGKUNDANG 75,400 UP 900
Donga Socio Holdings 80,100 UP 2,600
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 39,700 DN 650
ShinhanGroup 27,500 DN 900
HITEJINRO 25,850 UP 350
Yuhan 223,000 0
SLCORP 12,550 UP 650
CJ LOGISTICS 132,500 UP 3,000
DOOSAN 35,500 DN 3,450
HyundaiEng&Const 25,500 UP 400
SamsungF&MIns 146,500 DN 5,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,950 UP 750
Kogas 21,350 UP 250
DaelimInd 66,800 UP 5,500
SK hynix 83,700 UP 400
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP8410 DN180
KiaMtr 24,950 DN 550
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,550 DN 40
POSCO 160,000 DN 3,500
DB INSURANCE 33,350 UP 500
SamsungElec 47,850 DN 450
NHIS 8,670 UP 240
SK Discovery 18,600 UP 1,050
LS 28,600 DN 50
GC Corp 130,000 UP 11,500
GS E&C 18,950 UP 500
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 20,000 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 244,500 DN 3,500
KPIC 81,600 UP 2,100
LotteChilsung 84,200 DN 2,600
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 5,320 UP 120
SKC 38,500 0
GS Retail 29,000 DN 350
DongwonF&B 164,000 UP 4,000
Huchems 14,750 UP 250
ORION Holdings 11,850 DN 200
DWS 18,600 UP 1,100
