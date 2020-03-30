KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LOTTE Himart 15,700 UP 300
DAEKYO 4,855 UP 1,120
GKL 13,450 DN 250
LotteFood 307,000 UP 17,000
Hanmi Science 25,650 UP 1,150
KorZinc 360,000 DN 1,500
Ottogi 469,000 UP 7,500
SamsungHvyInd 3,785 UP 10
SYC 29,350 UP 1,350
Hanssem 51,000 DN 400
MERITZ SECU 2,720 UP 90
HtlShilla 68,500 DN 2,400
OCI 33,950 DN 250
DaeduckElec 6,960 UP 120
KSOE 76,300 DN 1,000
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 32,750 UP 950
SamsungElecMech 98,300 DN 900
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 13,150 DN 50
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 181,000 UP 7,500
S-1 79,700 DN 500
HDC HOLDINGS 7,470 DN 270
UNID 34,000 DN 250
HYUNDAI WIA 25,600 UP 50
IS DONGSEO 22,000 UP 50
Mobis 164,500 DN 5,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 20,150 UP 350
S-Oil 55,600 DN 900
HyundaiMipoDock 25,900 DN 200
COWAY 57,400 DN 500
Hanon Systems 8,630 DN 190
SK 160,000 DN 1,500
SKTelecom 176,000 DN 500
S&T MOTIV 26,950 DN 100
HyundaiElev 52,300 UP 500
IBK 7,270 DN 100
KEPCO 18,950 UP 400
GCH Corp 18,550 UP 800
KorElecTerm 23,950 DN 50
KEPCO KPS 29,500 DN 500
SAMSUNG SDS 151,500 UP 5,500
