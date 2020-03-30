KOREA AEROSPACE 20,900 0

KUMHOTIRE 2,990 0

SPC SAMLIP 59,000 UP 200

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,700 UP 1,250

SamsungSecu 28,300 UP 500

NamhaeChem 5,870 UP 70

Handsome 18,950 0

LOTTE SHOPPING 72,600 UP 400

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL186000 DN9000

CheilWorldwide 15,300 DN 400

BGF 3,520 UP 145

NAVER 162,500 DN 1,500

LG Display 11,150 DN 100

SamsungEng 9,950 DN 250

SAMSUNG CARD 30,850 UP 1,950

SAMSUNG LIFE 41,600 DN 1,000

PanOcean 2,910 UP 80

DSME 13,300 UP 100

DONGSUH 15,550 DN 50

Kakao 153,000 UP 500

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 11,200 UP 400

CJ CheilJedang 213,500 UP 10,000

SAMSUNG C&T 88,300 DN 1,500

DWEC 2,805 UP 20

Donga ST 77,000 UP 800

LG Uplus 10,450 0

Kangwonland 19,300 DN 750

KT&G 73,400 DN 1,100

NCsoft 624,000 UP 2,000

DSINFRA 3,060 DN 30

KT 19,700 DN 250

LGCHEM 303,000 DN 500

HALLA HOLDINGS 26,750 DN 50

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 87,000 DN 1,500

LGELECTRONICS 48,500 DN 900

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 57,800 UP 100

HYUNDAI ROTEM 10,750 DN 50

Celltrion 185,000 UP 1,000

DAEWOONG PHARM 82,800 UP 1,900

KEPCO E&C 14,800 UP 150

(MORE)