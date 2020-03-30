KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KOREA AEROSPACE 20,900 0
KUMHOTIRE 2,990 0
SPC SAMLIP 59,000 UP 200
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,700 UP 1,250
SamsungSecu 28,300 UP 500
NamhaeChem 5,870 UP 70
Handsome 18,950 0
LOTTE SHOPPING 72,600 UP 400
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL186000 DN9000
CheilWorldwide 15,300 DN 400
BGF 3,520 UP 145
NAVER 162,500 DN 1,500
LG Display 11,150 DN 100
SamsungEng 9,950 DN 250
SAMSUNG CARD 30,850 UP 1,950
SAMSUNG LIFE 41,600 DN 1,000
PanOcean 2,910 UP 80
DSME 13,300 UP 100
DONGSUH 15,550 DN 50
Kakao 153,000 UP 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 11,200 UP 400
CJ CheilJedang 213,500 UP 10,000
SAMSUNG C&T 88,300 DN 1,500
DWEC 2,805 UP 20
Donga ST 77,000 UP 800
LG Uplus 10,450 0
Kangwonland 19,300 DN 750
KT&G 73,400 DN 1,100
NCsoft 624,000 UP 2,000
DSINFRA 3,060 DN 30
KT 19,700 DN 250
LGCHEM 303,000 DN 500
HALLA HOLDINGS 26,750 DN 50
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 87,000 DN 1,500
LGELECTRONICS 48,500 DN 900
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 57,800 UP 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 10,750 DN 50
Celltrion 185,000 UP 1,000
DAEWOONG PHARM 82,800 UP 1,900
KEPCO E&C 14,800 UP 150
(2nd LD) Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution
(LEAD) Moon to share S. Korea's coronavirus experience in G-20 summit
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
Police chief vows full probe into Telegram sex video case
Gov't tightens virus guidelines against cram schools
(LEAD) S. Korean-made test kits get preliminary FDA approval
Police release name of digital sex criminal suspect following public outrage
Another U.S. soldier stationed in Pyeongtaek dies, cause unknown
U.S. flies surveillance plane over Korean Peninsula as N.K. fires missiles
(2nd LD) S. Korean coronavirus test kit firms earn U.S. FDA pre-approval
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it tested 'super-large' multiple rocket launchers
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 105 new virus cases to total 9,583 as fully recovered cases top 5,000
(LEAD) S. Korean-made test kits get preliminary FDA approval