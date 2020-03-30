Foreigners continue selling streak for 18th consecutive session
SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- Foreign investors on Monday continued to sell local stocks for the 18th consecutive session amid the rising number of new coronavirus infections.
Offshore investors offloaded a net 421.6 billion won (US$344.7 million) worth of local stocks Monday.
Since March 5, foreigners have net sold a total of 11.5 trillion won in stocks. They sold a net 1.31 trillion won on March 9, marking the biggest sell-off on record.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched down 0.04 percent to close at 1717.12 points, as the daily foreign offloading was crossed out by a combined 416.7 billion won net buying by institutions and individuals.
As of Monday, South Korea saw a slight decline in the number of new coronavirus cases, but cluster infections in Seoul and the surrounding area continued to emerge, driving investors to take a wait-and-see approach.
