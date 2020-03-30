Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Foreigners continue selling streak for 18th consecutive session

March 30, 2020

SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- Foreign investors on Monday continued to sell local stocks for the 18th consecutive session amid the rising number of new coronavirus infections.

Offshore investors offloaded a net 421.6 billion won (US$344.7 million) worth of local stocks Monday.

Since March 5, foreigners have net sold a total of 11.5 trillion won in stocks. They sold a net 1.31 trillion won on March 9, marking the biggest sell-off on record.

An electronic signboard at Hana Bank in Seoul shows the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) down 0.04 percent to close at 1,717.12 points on March 30, 2020. (Yonhap)

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched down 0.04 percent to close at 1717.12 points, as the daily foreign offloading was crossed out by a combined 416.7 billion won net buying by institutions and individuals.

As of Monday, South Korea saw a slight decline in the number of new coronavirus cases, but cluster infections in Seoul and the surrounding area continued to emerge, driving investors to take a wait-and-see approach.

