Leaders of S. Korea, Romania exchange letters to mark 30th anniversary of bilateral ties
SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in and his Romanian counterpart, Klaus Werner Iohannis, exchanged congratulatory letters Monday to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of their countries' diplomatic ties, the foreign ministry said.
In his letter, Moon welcomed the steady expansion of bilateral cooperation since the establishment of relations in 1990, while noting the recent strengthening of cooperation in the nuclear reactor, educational and cultural sectors.
He also voiced expectation that the countries will further deepen the strategic partnership forged in 2008.
Iohannis stressed that the relationship with Korea is a priority in Romania's external policy, and assessed that the two countries have maintained active dialogue and cooperation on the international stage, the ministry said.
To stem the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the countries have been seen stepping up bilateral cooperation. The Seoul government has recently helped Romania sign a contract with a Korean firm to import coronavirus diagnosis kits.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution
-
2
(LEAD) Moon to share S. Korea's coronavirus experience in G-20 summit
-
3
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
4
Police chief vows full probe into Telegram sex video case
-
5
Gov't tightens virus guidelines against cram schools
-
1
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean-made test kits get preliminary FDA approval
-
3
Police release name of digital sex criminal suspect following public outrage
-
4
(LEAD) Police release name of digital sex criminal suspect following public outrage
-
5
Another U.S. soldier stationed in Pyeongtaek dies, cause unknown
-
1
U.S. flies surveillance plane over Korean Peninsula as N.K. fires missiles
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korean coronavirus test kit firms earn U.S. FDA pre-approval
-
3
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it tested 'super-large' multiple rocket launchers
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 105 new virus cases to total 9,583 as fully recovered cases top 5,000
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korean-made test kits get preliminary FDA approval