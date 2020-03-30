S. Korean Bond Yields on Mar. 30, 2020
All Headlines 16:35 March 30, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.005 0.993 +1.2
3-year TB 1.098 1.060 +3.8
10-year TB 1.562 1.532 +3.0
2-year MSB 1.089 1.059 +3.0
3-year CB (AA-) 2.074 2.039 +3.5
91-day CD 1.100 1.100 0.0
(END)
