Camp Humphreys contractor tests positive for coronavirus, raising USFK infections to 13

All Headlines 19:18 March 30, 2020

SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. citizen working at a U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) base tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total number of USFK-related infections to 13, the military said.

The latest COVID-19 patient is an American contractor working at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, according to USFK.

He is currently in isolation at his off-base residence, and he last visited the garrison on Friday, it added.

"KCDC and USFK are actively conducting contact tracing to determine whether anyone else may have been exposed," USFK said in a release. KCDC is the acronym of the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

USFK remains at a level of "high" risk across the peninsula and is implementing various control measures to stop the spread of the virus, including a declared Public Health Emergency by its commander Gen. Robert Abrams last week to issue related guidance and enforce compliance, according to his office.

A military guard at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, checks the temperature of a driver to screen entrants to the compound for the novel coronavirus, on Feb. 28, 2020, in this photo provided by United States Forces Korea. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
