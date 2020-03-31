Korean-language dailies

-- Gov't to provide country's first financial relief package amid growing virus fallout (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 47 pct of S. Koreans overseas cannot vote in April general election over virus-caused procedural disruption (Kookmin Daily)

-- 7,000 incoming passengers subject to 2-week quarantine on daily basis from April (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Specific standards yet to be decided to deliver emergency relief package (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gov't to provide financial relief package worth 9 tln won for low-income households (Korea Economic Daily)

