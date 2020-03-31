Korea's industrial output falls sharply in Feb. on virus fallout
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's overall industrial output plunged 3.5 percent in February from a month earlier, snapping the four straight months of on-month growth due to the economic fallout from the spread of the new coronavirus, data showed Tuesday.
The on-month drop marks the sharpest decline since February 2011, when the output dipped 3.7 percent, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
The country's production in the mining, manufacturing, gas and electricity industries also fell 3.8 percent in February from a month earlier, marking the sharpest fall since December 2008, the data showed.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution
-
2
(LEAD) Moon to share S. Korea's coronavirus experience in G-20 summit
-
3
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
4
Police chief vows full probe into Telegram sex video case
-
5
Gov't tightens virus guidelines against cram schools
-
1
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean-made test kits get preliminary FDA approval
-
3
Police release name of digital sex criminal suspect following public outrage
-
4
(LEAD) Police release name of digital sex criminal suspect following public outrage
-
5
Another U.S. soldier stationed in Pyeongtaek dies, cause unknown
-
1
S. Korea to begin new school year with online classes on April 9 amid virus
-
2
U.S. flies surveillance plane over Korean Peninsula as N.K. fires missiles
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea wary of cluster, imported infections amid sign of declining new cases
-
4
(LEAD) Unruly entrants from abroad hinder social distancing
-
5
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it tested 'super-large' multiple rocket launchers