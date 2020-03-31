Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:01 March 31, 2020

SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 18/06 Cloudy 20

Incheon 15/06 Cloudy 20

Suwon 18/03 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 20/05 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 21/05 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 20/03 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 19/06 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 19/05 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 21/07 Cloudy 30

Jeju 16/11 Cloudy 30

Daegu 20/06 Cloudy 20

Busan 17/09 Cloudy 20

(END)

