Tuesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:01 March 31, 2020
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 18/06 Cloudy 20
Incheon 15/06 Cloudy 20
Suwon 18/03 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 20/05 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 21/05 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 20/03 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 19/06 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 19/05 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 21/07 Cloudy 30
Jeju 16/11 Cloudy 30
Daegu 20/06 Cloudy 20
Busan 17/09 Cloudy 20
(END)
