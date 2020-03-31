Seoul stocks open sharply higher on Wall Street gains
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened sharply higher Tuesday, apparently tracking overnight gains on Wall Street amid massive and drastic stimulus measures around the globe to minimize the economic fallout from the spread of the new coronavirus.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 23.21 points, or 1.35 percent, to 1,740.33 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The strong start follows overnight gains on Wall Street that came on the hope of economic stimulus steps.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average spiked 3.19 percent to close at 22,327.48 on Monday (New York time).
In Seoul, most large caps were bullish.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics added 0.52 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix surged 1.19 percent.
Leading automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors spiked 2.22 percent and 2.81 percent, respectively.
The local currency was trading at 1,221.40 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.0 won from the previous session's close.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution
-
2
(LEAD) Moon to share S. Korea's coronavirus experience in G-20 summit
-
3
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
4
Police chief vows full probe into Telegram sex video case
-
5
Police release name of digital sex criminal suspect following public outrage
-
1
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean-made test kits get preliminary FDA approval
-
3
Police release name of digital sex criminal suspect following public outrage
-
4
(LEAD) Police release name of digital sex criminal suspect following public outrage
-
5
Another U.S. soldier stationed in Pyeongtaek dies, cause unknown
-
1
S. Korea to begin new school year with online classes on April 9 amid virus
-
2
U.S. flies surveillance plane over Korean Peninsula as N.K. fires missiles
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea wary of cluster, imported infections amid sign of declining new cases
-
4
(LEAD) Unruly entrants from abroad hinder social distancing
-
5
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it tested 'super-large' multiple rocket launchers