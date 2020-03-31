BOK cuts U.S. dollar share of foreign assets in 2019
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's central bank said Tuesday that it slightly reduced the portion of U.S. dollar-denominated assets in its overall foreign assets from a year earlier in 2019.
As of end-2019, dollar-denominated holdings accounted for 69.1 percent of overall foreign assets held by the Bank of Korea (BOK), the central bank said in its annual report.
The reading marks a 0.7 percentage point drop from a year earlier.
"The portion of U.S. dollar-denominated assets slightly fell due to a rise in the portion of assets in trust investment that places less weight on U.S. dollar-denominated assets than direct investment," the BOK said.
Foreign assets do not necessarily mean foreign exchange (FX) reserves, and generally include such funds. South Korea's FX reserves stood at US$408.82 billion as of the end of 2019.
The BOK said its net profit jumped more than 65 percent on-year to over 5.31 trillion won ($4.35 billion) in 2019 from 3.21 trillion won the year before.
Such a sharp increase was largely attributed to an increase in returns on its foreign assets.
"Its overall revenue increased by a large margin on increased profits from sales of foreign securities ... while its total costs dwindled on reduced losses from sales of its foreign securities," it said.
The BOK said 30 percent of its net profit, or about 1.6 trillion won, will go to its legal reserves as required by law, with the remaining 3.7 trillion won to be placed into the state coffers.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution
-
2
(LEAD) Moon to share S. Korea's coronavirus experience in G-20 summit
-
3
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
4
Police chief vows full probe into Telegram sex video case
-
5
Police release name of digital sex criminal suspect following public outrage
-
1
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean-made test kits get preliminary FDA approval
-
3
Police release name of digital sex criminal suspect following public outrage
-
4
(LEAD) Police release name of digital sex criminal suspect following public outrage
-
5
Another U.S. soldier stationed in Pyeongtaek dies, cause unknown
-
1
S. Korea to begin new school year with online classes on April 9 amid virus
-
2
(LEAD) Unruly entrants from abroad hinder social distancing
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea wary of cluster, imported infections amid sign of declining new cases
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea to begin new school year with online classes gradually on April 9: PM
-
5
U.S. flies surveillance plane over Korean Peninsula as N.K. fires missiles