Defense ministry to hire 400 disabled civilian workers this year
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- The defense ministry said Tuesday it will hire 400 handicapped civilian employees this year, including 20 people with serious disabilities, as part of government efforts to expand their employment opportunities.
The recruiting plan follows the revision to the Act on the Management of Civilian Personnel in the Military Service that calls for exempting severely handicapped people or those who became disabled while serving in the military from taking a written test for experienced positions, according to the ministry.
"We expect the revision in the enforcement ordinance to expand severely handicapped people's opportunities to be hired as the military's civilian personnel and contribute to realizing social value," the ministry said in a release.
The revision includes the establishment of a cyber expert category for civilians who seek to work for the military. Hiring for such positions will begin next year after the government sets up corresponding test procedures.
The ministry said the move is aimed at strengthening the military's cyber defense capabilities.
