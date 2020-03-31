S. Korean footballer in France nearing full recovery from coronavirus
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- Suk Hyun-jun, a France-based South Korean football player diagnosed with the coronavirus earlier this month, said Tuesday he is on track to a full recovery from the infection.
The former South Korean international, now a member of the second-division club ESTAC Troyes, became the first player in French football to test positive for COVID-19 on March 13. He was also the first known coronavirus case among South Korean football players.
In a video posted on Troyes' Twitter page, Suk reported good health.
"My recovery is almost total," Suk said in English, with the one-minute clip accompanied by French subtitles. "I miss football, the club, the games and the fans. I can't wait to see you again and play for our colors."
The 28-year-old also offered a public health message.
"To win this battle against the coronavirus, we have to stay at home and respect the government's leadership," he said. "Take care of yourself and your family. See you soon."
Suk has spent his entire club career outside his native country. He has played in the Netherlands, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Hungary and France. This is his second tour of duty with Troyes.
France reported its highest single-day death toll with 418 patients succumbing to the virus Monday, raising the total fatalities to 3,024. The country is on lockdown until April 15.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution
-
2
(LEAD) Moon to share S. Korea's coronavirus experience in G-20 summit
-
3
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
4
Police chief vows full probe into Telegram sex video case
-
5
Police release name of digital sex criminal suspect following public outrage
-
1
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean-made test kits get preliminary FDA approval
-
3
Police release name of digital sex criminal suspect following public outrage
-
4
(LEAD) Police release name of digital sex criminal suspect following public outrage
-
5
Another U.S. soldier stationed in Pyeongtaek dies, cause unknown
-
1
S. Korea to begin new school year with online classes on April 9 amid virus
-
2
U.S. flies surveillance plane over Korean Peninsula as N.K. fires missiles
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea wary of cluster, imported infections amid sign of declining new cases
-
4
(LEAD) Unruly entrants from abroad hinder social distancing
-
5
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it tested 'super-large' multiple rocket launchers