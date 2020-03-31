Moon urges legal punishment for quarantine breach
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in called Tuesday for stern legal measures against those flouting coronavirus quarantine rules, a day before the policy of imposing 14-day mandatory self-isolation on all arrivals from abroad takes effect.
"If the quarantine measure is violated, resolute and strong legal measures should be taken to protect the safety of the community," he stressed, speaking at a weekly Cabinet meeting.
Although South Korea's response to COVID-19 has won praise, with signs of "gradual stabilization" in the situation here, he said, "There's still a long way to go for a solid stable stage."
South Korea confirmed 125 additional cases on Monday.
The president said it has become unavoidable to extend the school break again.
Citing the government's decision to allocate another supplementary budget, worth 7.1 trillion won (US$5.8 billion), for financial handouts to middle and low-income families, Moon voiced concern about state debt.
He said "bone-cutting" restructuring of budget spending is inevitable.
He also emphasized the importance of international cooperation and solidarity in the war against the pandemic, calling it a "weapon" that would decide the results of the fight.
He instructed related government offices to do their best so that South Korea can play a leading role based on its experience and know-how related to the virus.
