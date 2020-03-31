(LEAD) S. Korea to put off P4G climate summit amid coronavirus outbreak
(ATTN: UPDATES with details in last 2 paras)
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Tuesday it has decided to postpone a major international summit on climate change to next year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It had been set to host the second P4G summit in Seoul in June.
The government made the decision during a Cabinet meeting presided over by President Moon Jae-in earlier in the day, according to the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.
"(We) had prior consultations with major countries to be invited in connection with the issue," Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok said in a statement.
The government will reschedule the summit in consideration of the COVID-19 situation, he added.
P4G stands for Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030, a public-private initiative to tackle climate change and other sustainable development challenges.
It involves 11 other partner countries: Bangladesh, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Kenya, Mexico, the Netherlands, South Africa and Vietnam.
Moon attended the inaugural summit of the partnership in Copenhagen, Denmark, in October 2018.
Addressing the United Nations Climate Action session in New York last year, he announced that South Korea would play host to the second P4G summit.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution
-
2
(LEAD) Moon to share S. Korea's coronavirus experience in G-20 summit
-
3
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
4
(2nd LD) Police release name of digital sex criminal suspect following public outrage
-
5
Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution
-
1
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean-made test kits get preliminary FDA approval
-
3
Another U.S. soldier stationed in Pyeongtaek dies, cause unknown
-
4
(LEAD) Canada seeks S. Korean model in coronavirus response: Trudeau to Moon
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korean coronavirus test kit firms earn U.S. FDA pre-approval
-
1
S. Korea to begin new school year with online classes on April 9 amid virus
-
2
(LEAD) Unruly entrants from abroad hinder social distancing
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea wary of cluster, imported infections amid sign of declining new cases
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to begin new school year with online classes on April 9 amid virus outbreak
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea to begin new school year with online classes gradually on April 9: PM