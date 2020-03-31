Baseball league mulling shortening season over coronavirus

As much as there is a thirst for live sports -- volleyball and basketball seasons have been canceled with a few games left in the regular seasons and football hasn't even started -- the KBO has faced a varying degree of criticism for its push to get the season started in April. Detractors say even if KBO teams play some early games behind closed doors, baseball players will still be at a risk for infection, given their proximity to their teammates in the clubhouse and the dugout. If a player tested positive for COVID-19 after the season began, the league will likely have to press pause for a minimum two weeks.