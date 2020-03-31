KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
NEXENTIRE 4,675 UP 115
CHONGKUNDANG 85,000 UP 9,600
IlyangPharm 41,700 UP 8,000
KISWire 13,700 UP 200
LotteFood 300,000 DN 7,000
NamhaeChem 6,990 UP 1,120
ORION Holdings 12,050 UP 200
SKNetworks 4,550 DN 50
TONGYANG 1,005 UP 15
SBC 7,500 UP 110
Daesang 16,950 UP 950
Hyundai M&F INS 22,650 UP 1,400
AmoreG 55,400 UP 1,300
HyundaiMtr 88,700 UP 3,300
SLCORP 13,200 UP 650
Yuhan 229,000 UP 6,000
HankookShellOil 246,000 UP 5,500
KCC 129,500 DN 500
TaekwangInd 629,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 57,700 DN 100
DOOSAN 33,400 DN 2,100
SsangyongMtr 1,420 UP 55
HYUNDAI WIA 26,800 UP 1,200
KiaMtr 26,000 UP 1,050
HyundaiElev 57,100 UP 4,800
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP8550 UP140
DAEKYO 5,910 UP 1,055
GKL 13,500 UP 50
SK Discovery 21,200 UP 2,600
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,700 UP 1,750
SamsungF&MIns 154,000 UP 7,500
Kogas 21,500 UP 150
Nongshim 288,500 UP 7,500
SGBC 26,000 UP 700
Hyosung 61,100 DN 200
LOTTE 24,000 UP 250
AK Holdings 18,000 UP 50
Binggrae 48,200 UP 3,600
GCH Corp 19,950 UP 1,400
LotteChilsung 85,000 UP 800
